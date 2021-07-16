Luke Bryan performs at Xfinity Center, first concert since 2019

HARTFORD, Ct. (WFSB) – Luke Bryan will be preforming the first concert at the Xfinity Center since the pandemic.
The last concert was the Zac Brown Band, they performed in Sept. 2019.
More than 21,000 ticket were sold.
This is the country singers first appearance in Hartford in 2 years.
Since people are packing the center, the police have stepped up their presence to keep things running smoothly.
“We have a full contingent of officers, both for the traffic side as well as the inside detail in the parking lots assigned to that. They’ll be there to get you in and out as quickly as possible. Be patient, we do expect traffic delays because on top of that we also have Yard Goats and Jazz Fest tonight,” said Lt. Aaron Boisvert, Hartford PD.
(1) comment
Seeing Jimmy Buffett in a few weeks...Unvaccinated, unmasked, unmuzzled, UNAFRAID!
