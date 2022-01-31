HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Luke Bryan is bringing his 'Raised Up Right Tour' to the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford this summer.
Live Nation announced the stop on Monday and said tickets for the July 30 show go on sale Feb. 4.
The five-time entertainer of the year will be accompanied by Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny and DJ Rock.
The tour, which launches on June 9 in Charleston, WV, heads through 30 cities before it wraps up in Jacksonville, FL in late Oct. 2022.
“My favorite place to be is on stage performing to country music fans,” Bryan said. “So thankful every night when I walk out on that stage and know you are there to have a blast along beside me. It never gets old!”
Tickets can be bought on lukebryan.com.
