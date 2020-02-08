NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – The Lunarfest commemorates the Chinese New Year. Those attending who have family in China say they’re worried as the number of coronavirus cases keeps growing.
Families from across the state gathered for the annual celebration.
“It’s a great opportunity to get together the Chinese community and also Asian community and celebrate the new year,” said Sheng Ding of Bethany.
The Chinese New Year is the most important holiday in China. Saturday’s festivities featured food, art, and a lion and dragon dance parade.
While the event is about celebrating, coronavirus is on the minds of many.
Sheng Ding is from Bethany and has been in touch with his family in China.
“It’s better to stay home for these couple of weeks,” he said.
Since the outbreak began in December, the coronavirus has killed more than 700 people worldwide, mostly in China.
More than 34,000 people have been infected with the virus. Officials are trying to be proactive in an effort to prevent the virus from continuing to spread.
“There’s of course a lot of concern about the potential for us to have a coronavirus case in New Haven but our health department has been in touch with the state and federal government,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.
