MANCHESTER, Ct. (WFSB) - The Lutz Children's Museum welcomed Connecticut's new state groundhog, Chuckles XI.
Chuckles XI and his sister was given to the museum by a CT. USDA certified wildlife rehabilitator. They were deemed non-releasable by the rehabber and the museum's local veterinarian.
“A lot of wild rehabbed animals that come to the museum sustained their injury due to human interaction of some sort, so it is important that we try to give back to these animals as much as possible,” said Ashley Little, museum animal curator.
