UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A luxury hotel within a hotel.
It’s called “Aspire” and it’s in the Sky Tower at Mohegan Sun,
It most luxurious suite can run you $10,000 a night.
Channel 3 got the full butler treatment during this exclusive look.
Attracting global high-end gamers and others. Next month, Novelle, a luxury lounge, will open.
It will compliment Aspire, the newly opened and rejuvenated entry and series of floors in the Sky Tower.
The moment you drive down Mohegan Boulevard and pull into the private valet and dedicated entry to Aspire, you know you’ve arrived.
It’s a multi-million-dollar project that’s been years in the making. It allows Mohegan to compete globally for that special gaming client or high-end customer.
A pleasant greeting and complimentary glass of champagne as you arrive.
Aspire, is a five-star, luxury hotel located on the top 5 floors of Mohegan Sun’s Sky Tower.
The 20 suites in Aspire are sumptuous to lavish, accessible only by a reserved elevator.
General Manager Jeff Hamilton escorted Channel 3 to our suite, number 3121, a 1,500 square foot series of highly appointed rooms with breathtaking views of the Thames River valley.
“We’ve made the rooms nicer, the toiletries are different, the bedding is different, the mattresses are going to be the softest mattresses you ever slept on,” Hamilton said.
But wait, there’s more!
Each guest gets a unique gift on arrival, complimentary access to Thirty-Three, which is a high-end lounge, with expert chefs, master bartenders and blackjack tables.
And best of all, you get your own butler.
“Its very customer based, everybody requires something a little different. We can take care of your dinner reservations, getting you to a show to and from the show,” said Chris Hall, Mohegan Sun butler.
While this suite is nice, there are two other levels above this one, and prices can start around $600 depending on the day and events on property.
Prices go up to $10,000 a night for the Royal Suite, a 3,500 hundred square foot palace.
“This is where our most premium customers and celebrities stay,” Hamilton said.
Everything in this two-bedroom, giant luxury bath has the best of the best. Everything from high-end marble floors, wood trim, bedding treatments, furniture and views.
Every suite was jaw dropping and the customer service kicks it up a notch.
As for Novelle, it is a luxury lounge of 15,000 square feet, which is a radical departure from the typical gaming lounge.
For more information on Aspire, click here.
