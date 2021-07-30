MIDDLEFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Lyman Orchards is opening up its sunflower maze this weekend for its 15th year.
This year’s theme is celebrating 25 years of the children’s show Arthur.
The maze features 350,000 blooming sunflowers, and is about 3 acres in size.
It takes about 30 minutes to get through the maze, which officially opens on July 31.
One dollar of every admission will support Connecticut Children's Center for Cancer & Blood Disorders.
“The Lyman Orchards family wants children battling cancer to reach for the stars and never lose hope,” a press release said.
In total, the sunflower maze has raised over $148,000 for Connecticut Children’s.
The maze is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and runs through Aug. 31. The last entry happens at 4:30 p.m.
Admission is $10 for adults, $6 for ages 4 – 12, and free for children under 3 years.
For more details, click here.
