MIDDLEFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Pie production for Lyman Orchards has moved from Middlefield to New Haven.
The company told Channel 3 on Tuesday that the pies are now being made at two manufacturing facilities in the Elm City.
Lyman Orchards said it purchased assets from Something Sweet, Inc., which filed for bankruptcy in July 2021.
It then bought the two facilities in New Haven in December, one on Grand Avenue, the other on Sargent Drive.
The Grand Avenue location began making cream-filled pies and crumb cakes in December.
This month, Lyman Orchards moved its pie production process from its Apple Barrel Farm Market in Middlefield to the Sargent Drive location in New Haven.
The purchases were part of its plan to expand its pie-making operations.
