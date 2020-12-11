LYME, CT (WFSB) -- A Lyme family is looking to thank their community and hundreds of others after they made their son's birthday very special this year.
Nine-year-old Jackson was in the hospital for well over a month after being burned.
He was in an induced coma and on a ventilator after he was in an accident. More than 25 percent of his body was burned.
He’s now doing great, and the energetic Jackson returned home just in time for Thanksgiving.
While he had his ninth birthday at Shriners Hospitals for Children in Boston, and spent 41 days there, he and his family will never forget the support they saw from the community.
“It was all very scary and every at Shiners helped us through. All the doctors and nurses, everyone took exceptional care of him and our town came together and took care of my family,” said Caitlin Vickers, Jackson’s mother.
Eyewitness News met the family back in October, as they wanted to do something to cheer Jackson up. So, Eyewitness News helped get the word out, asking people to send Jackson birthday cards at the Boston hospital.
He received close to 1,000 of them.
“It was so overwhelming as they would bring a box of mail every day, and it was really overwhelming but heartwarming to know people cared. People from all around the worlds. Cards from everywhere,” Vickers said.
Jackson is thankfully doing much better. His stepdad finished a tree house for him, and that’s where he has stashed all of his favorite things, including the birthday cards.
The 9-year-old also loves to ride his new bicycle that his grandfather bought him.
The family is grateful for all of the support they’ve received.
“Thanks for all the cards and thanks for all the nurses and to my family and friends,” Jackson said.
What Jackson really wants to do is ride his dirt bike, but doctors say he can't do that until the spring.
He still has some healing on his arms to do.
