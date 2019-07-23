WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) -- A man wanted in connection with a deadly stabbing that happened in Massachusetts was captured at Bradley International Airport.
According to police, Samuel Rosario was allegedly involved in a deadly stabbing that happened on July 19 in Holyoke, MA.
The 25-year-old was found at Bradley International Airport on July 20, with his girlfriend Maria Dejesus.
He was arrested and was on a $250,000 bond before facing a judge on Monday.
