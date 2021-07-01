CT/MA (WFSB) -- It’s now legal for anyone over the age of 21 to possess marijuana in Connecticut.
However, the state is still a long way from having dispensaries though, which means many people are hopping over the border to buy marijuana.
The dispensaries have always been able to draw customers from Connecticut, especially the ones right over the border. But now, shops expect to see a boom of new customers.
Dave Staudacher, of Canton, has been shopping at marijuana dispensaries since they first opened in Massachusetts.
At first, he was worried about bringing his purchase back to Connecticut, until he noticed people’s views of the drug changed.
“I think everyone’s attitude has changed so much about this, and I think it’s a good source of income,” Staudacher said.
Now he doesn’t have to worry, as it’s legal for anyone over 21 to openly carry up to 1.5 ounces of marijuana, and have another 5 ounces in a locked container.
It’ll be months, at least, before regulators give out licenses to dispensaries. So, stores in Massachusetts are getting ready to cash in.
“We see a lot of Connecticut business, especially because we’re only about 15 minutes from the border,” said Jakob Black, marketing and procurement manager of Holyoke Cannabis.
It’s not just the repeat customers, either.
William Fleischer was on his way to a summer job in Vermont on Thursday when he stopped at Holyoke Cannabis. He said he’s not surprised marijuana will also be legal when he returns home.
“It’s going to happen all over the country, so not surprised at all,” said Fleischer, of Trumbull.
For anyone making their first purchase of marijuana, Black said it’s good to talk with a store employee about what you’re looking for.
“In reality, a lot of people are coming in here for their very first time and want to try out a cannabis product for the very first time,” Black said.
He also points out that marijuana is still illegal at the federal level, so while it’s legal to buy in Massachusetts and have it in Connecticut, it’s technically illegal to carry it over state lines.
People will also eventually be able to grow their own cannabis plants, starting with medical marijuana patients in October.
