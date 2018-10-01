EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - A driver suffering a medical emergency off of a highway in East Lyme led to the arrest of a man wanted by police in Massachusetts.
Chaton Brown, 29, of Boston, was wanted for two counts of failure to appear in court for armed robbery, kidnapping, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and threatening to commit a crime.
East Lyme police said they were helping the driver of the medical emergency at the Interstate 95 southbound exit 74 off ramp and Flanders Road on Saturday just before midnight.
The driver was with a man who initially identified himself as Tishawn Jones.
Officers, however, developed suspicions that the passenger gave them a false name.
After some investigating, police learned the man's real identity was Chaton Brown.
Brown was actively wanted on a full extradition warrant by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Plymouth County Prosecutor's office.
Police said he had been previously been released from the scene of the medical emergency without just cause for detention.
With the assistance of the New London Police Department, Brown was located and taken into custody in New London without incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.