SOMERS, CT (WFSB) – A Massachusetts man is facing charges after police said he allegedly inappropriately touched a 13-year-old girl at Sonny’s Place over the weekend.
CT State Police were called to Sonny’s Place around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The teen told troopers that a man, later identified as 49-year-old Daniel Perreault, had grabbed her buttocks.
Police said the teen’s 23-year-old cousin also witnessed the incident.
Perreault told police he didn’t recall the incident. They also said he appeared to be intoxicated.
He was arrested and charged with risk of injury to a minor, fourth-degree sexual assault of a minor, and second-degree breach of peace.
Perreault was released on a $20,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Aug. 25.
