NORTHAMPTON, MA (WFSB) - Two marijuana businesses in Massachusetts opened to large crowds on Tuesday morning.
One of the businesses, New England Treatment Access, is located roughly 25 miles north of the Connecticut border in Northampton, MA.
The other store is Cultivate in Leicester, MA.
Lines began forming during the early morning hours.
Daquaan Hamilton was the first in line in Northampton.
“I wanted to be the first in line for this monumental step in history," Hamilton said.
He was outside of NETA just after midnight. He said it was cold for the 8 hours he waited, but he wanted to be the first customer on the East Coast.
“I’m wearing just dress shoes and dress socks and both of those are very thin," he said. "I can’t really feel anything below the knee right now."
A West Haven resident was not far behind Hamilton in line.
"I’ve been waiting for this day a lot longer than most of these people here," said Roger Crocker. "I came up from Connecticut, West Haven to show how long it’s been."
Police departments in Connecticut said they'll be on high alert to make sure people aren't driving high or bringing pot into the state.
People in Massachusetts could legally buy recreational marijuana starting on Tuesday. They just need a government-issued ID and to be at least 21 years old.
It's still illegal to smoke it in public places or a car, however.
Both Massachusetts businesses already dispense medical cannabis.
In Massachusetts, customers can get an ounce of weed. Once they drive into Connecticut, however, they have to adhere to Connecticut law.
“The sale of marijuana in Connecticut and it's a very real thing, so they may as well be some tax incentive for the state to legalize," suggested Charles LeBel of Coventry.
In Connecticut, having less than an ounce of marijuana is not a criminal offense; but, people can get a fine of more than $100.
If people have more than half an ounce, they can face misdemeanor criminal charges and potential jail time.
Police departments on the Massachusetts border told Channel 3 that they'll be on the lookout and watching out for impaired driving.
“We are always very active and we encourage our officers to be very active related to drug or drunk driving," said Capt. Christopher McKee, Suffield police.
Massachusetts voted to legalize marijuana two years ago.
The topic continues to be debated in Connecticut.
Gov.-elect Ned Lamont made it clear that he thinks Connecticut should get on board.
"It's something I would support and I don’t want the black market controlling marijuana distribution in our state," Lamont said. "I think that's a lousy way to go."
New England Treatment Access opened at 8 a.m.
Thousands of people were there, including Northampton's mayor, David Narkewicz.
He said he was proud Northampton led the way toward establishing a legal, regulated industry.
“I have every confidence that they will continue to operate a great retail establishment besides that dispensary," Narkewicz said.
