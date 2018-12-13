HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A probation officer in Massachusetts is accused of stalking a Connecticut state trooper in Enfield.
Marcus Cameron, 32, of Enfield, is being charged with third-degree stalking.
Enfield police said they responded the Brookside Plaza on Route 190 back on Nov. 12.
The trooper reported that he was being followed by a former neighbor.
When officers arrived, Cameron was still in his vehicle in the northwest corner of the lot.
The whole situation started after the trooper tried to discuss Cameron's driving in their neighborhood, according to police documents. The trooper sought to solve the issue without involving law enforcement.
However, the documents stated that Cameron became loud and started yelling at the trooper.
An internal affairs investigation was launched against the trooper in turn, after complaints from Cameron to state police.
The complaints, which started to be filed in May, were determined to be unfounded.
Over course of several days at the end of May, police documents show that Cameron drove by the trooper's home in what was described as a threatening and intimidating manner by neighbors.
After Cameron was notified about the unfounded status of his complaints, he started following the trooper on Nov. 12.
The trooper provided video from his cruiser of Cameron in his vicinity at various times.
When Enfield officers questioned Cameron at the Brookside Plaza, he refused to provide his identification, never fully answered questions and claimed that the trooper was the one following him.
However, he did tell police that he felt "uncomfortable being around him."
Cameron also told police that he lived in Massachusetts, which was not true.
Records show he lives on the same street as the trooper's old home, which he eventually confirmed.
On Nov. 15, Cameron was served a civil protection order ex parte. It said that Cameron is not to assault, threaten, abuse, harass, follow, interfere with or stalk the trooper. He must also stay 100 yards away.
The trooper said he installed cameras as a means of protection for his family.
He has also since moved away from the home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.