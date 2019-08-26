CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Two men armed with a machete and a crowbar robbed a fast food restaurant in Cromwell early Monday morning.
According to police, it happened at the Taco Bell on Shunpike Road just after 2:30 a.m. on Monday.
The men entered the business through an unlocked door.
They had the employees empty a safe and their pockets of any valuables, police said.
The suspects then made the employees wait outside the back of the building while they fled the scene.
No injuries were reported.
Cromwell officers said they saw a tan-colored Honda Accord with four people inside leave the area with its headlights off.
They tried to stop it, but they said the driver sped away.
The pursuit ended on Route 9.
One of the occupants was described as wearing a black-colored hooded sweatshirt. Another wore a grey-colored hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cromwell police at 860-635-2256.
