WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WFSB) - Machine Gun Kelly is bringing his "Tickets To My Downfall Tour" to the Big E Arena.
The Eastern States Exposition announced on Monday that the band will play at the arena in West Springfield, MA on Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets, which include general admission to the Big E itself, go on sale April 30 at 10 a.m.
The Big E said it will enforce COVID-19 regulations required by Massachusetts and the town of West Springfield at the time of the concert.
The Big E returns Sept. 17 through Oct. 3, 2021.
More information, including about tickets, can be found on its website here.
