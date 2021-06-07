UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Machine Gun Kelly will play a show at Mohegan Sun on Halloween.

Mohegan Sun announced the show on Monday.

It's set for Oct. 31, 2021 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

They are $129.50, $99.50, $79.50 and $59.50.

Machine Gun Kelly's performance in September at the Big E in West Springfield quickly sold out.