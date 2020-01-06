MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- A Macy’s store in Connecticut is set to close this year.
While a specific date was not released for the closure of Macy’s Westfield Meriden, a spokesperson said a clearance sale will begin this month and will run for approximately 8 to 12 weeks.
“The decision to close a store is always a difficult one, but Macy’s is proud to have served the Meriden community over the past 49 years, and we look forward to continuing to do so at nearby Macy’s stores including Macy’s Brass Mill Center, Macy’s Westfarms Mall and Macy’s Pavilions at Buckland Hills as well as online at macys.com. In addition, Macy’s Backstage customers may continue to enjoy the Backstage selection at Macy’s Brass Mill Center and Macy’s Pavilions at Buckland Hills,” the spokesperson said in an email.
Other store locations are in Danbury, Farmington, Manchester, Milford, Stamford, Trumbull, Waterbury, Waterford.
