(WFSB) -- Macy's is hiring.
The department store said it is looking to hire nearly 800 full- and part-time workers at its stores and distribution and fulfillment centers throughout the state.
A hiring event is being held on July 15 at more than 500 Macy’s stores and fulfillment centers across the country.
Store hiring events will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., while Macy’s Cheshire Fulfillment Center’s hiring event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Candidates are encouraged to apply online in advance of the hiring event, which can be done by clicking here.
