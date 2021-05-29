MADISON, CT (WFSB) - The limelight will be on area bookstore along the shoreline this weekend.
RJ Julia Booksellers in Madison said that shooting for a movie will take place Saturday.
Specifics regarding the film shoot weren't immediately available.
The bookstore's normal operating hours this weekend will shift to accommodate the shoot.
Yesterday, customers could browse and grab food while also getting a look at the movie set until 8 p.m.
On Saturday, the bookstore will open at 9 a.m., but will close at noon, which is when filming begins.
The shoot is expected to carry on into the evening hours so don't be surprised if you pass by and see bright lights, cameras, or quite possibly some big names.
The RJ Bistro and Cafe will be operating under its normal hours on Saturday.
RJ Julia Booksellers will resume its normal hours of operation, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., starting on Sunday.
