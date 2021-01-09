MADISON, CT (WFSB) - Police in Madison are offering a reward for any information that leads to the arrest of two bank robbery suspects.
Officials say the People's United Bank location inside the Stop and Shop on Meigs Avenue was robbed Saturday afternoon by two white males.
It is unclear how much money they got away with or if any weapons were displayed, but police said they fled the area in a white Ford pickup.
A license plate for that vehicle has not yet been provided.
Police are offering a $1,000 reward for any information that helps lead them to the two robbery suspects.
Additional details pertaining to the description of the two suspects will be disseminated later this weekend.
