A senior center in Madison was evacuated on Monday after a white powder was found in a packet in the parking lot.
Madison police said crews were called to the senior center on Bradley Road after the substance was found.
It tested positive for cocaine, among other inert substances, police said.
A member had brought the packet into the senior center, and that's when police were called.
The member was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
Police the Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection responded.
