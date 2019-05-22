MADISON, CT (WFSB) – The superintendent of Madison Public Schools said there is an ongoing issue of cars passing school buses.
Superintendent Thomas Scarice posted on Facebook on Wednesday that cars are passes buses when students are being picked up, or dropped off.
He said this is happening while the red flashing lights and safety arm stop sign is visible to drivers.
Scarice has met with Madison Police Department and the Durham School services bus company to discuss these issues.
The police department is following up on any reports made about cars passing stopped school buses.
Scarice is also asking any drivers if they witness this happen to contact the Madison Police Department.
The fine for passing a school bus is $465, and if a driver passes by a bus twice, they could be arrested.
