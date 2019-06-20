MADISON, CT (WFSB) – A teacher at a private school in Madison claims she was fired for posing in ‘semi-nude’ photos in support of President Donald Trump.
Chelsy Zelasko has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the Grove School after being fired two months ago.
Channel 3 has obtained the photos from the shoot, but we have cropped some of them in order to show them.
Zelasko said she was 19-years-old when the pictures were published in an article for an online website back in 2016.
It featured various people photographed partially nude and discussing topics they were passionate about.
The lawsuit says Zelasko is a registered Democrat, but in 2016 supported Trump’s run for president.
Zelasko was an art teacher at the school for two months before she was fired.
She claims she received positive reviews on her performance as an employee.
Channel 3 has reached out to the Grove School in Madison for a comment, but they have not returned our calls.
Anyone that supports drumpftler, owns guns or degrades women should not be allowed to teach children in the first place. Redneck trailer trash need not apply. #Warren/Harris2020 #HillaryisMYPresident #I'mStillWithHer #neverdrumpf #resist #impeach #LockHimUp #FreedomFromReligion #BanAllGuns
