Channel 3's Early Warning Weather Tracker experienced heavy rain on the way to Madison.

MADISON, CT (WFSB) - The weather calmed down in Madison Sunday afternoon after a tumultuous morning from Tropical Storm Henri.

However, the trip down there for Channel 3's Early Warning Weather Tracker was not easy.

It was pelted with rain as it headed south from Rocky Hill.

Henri's bands continued to bring rain to the state.

The storm was forecast to continue to deposit rain into Monday.

