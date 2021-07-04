MADISON, CT (WFSB) - The rain did not stop Madison from celebrating their annual July 4 parade, even Governor Ned Lamont and Senator Richard Blumenthal walked the parade route.
Flags waved across the town as hundreds lined and walked the streets for July fourth.
"You can see the kids behind me are obviously very excited. It’s great to feel normal. Tough to miss events like this last year during the pandemic. We are all here together. We are a band of brothers, like you can all see and we are very excited to see her," Dan Carrol, president of Madison football, tells us.
From sports teams, historical societies, to an homage for healthcare workers, today was about giving thanks to those who served and celebrate the land of the free.
"The way we are celebrating, the patriotism, but also the resilience and the greatness of America. We work our way through whatever the obstacles, whether the weather or health or economy. It really is about overcoming and resilience," Senator Richard Blumenthal stated.
For Marla Konsdandino, who's here visiting from West Palm Beach, today was about family and celebrating the land of opportunity.
"I am from the Philippines originally and I'm a proud American. This is my second home and it’s very special for me," explained Konsdandino.
For Felicia Smith, who's cheering on her husband, a first responder, COVID or the weather didn't stop this family from showing pride and teaching the next generation about July 4, like her son, Jackson.
"July fourth means family BBQ, history, and celebrating Connecticut, has some great history, so we love celebrating and all that," added Smith.
