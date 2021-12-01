EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Rentschler Field has been turned into a holiday lights display.
It’s a mile long drive-through experience aimed for Magic of Lights is open each day from 5 to 10 p.m.
Tickets are per vehicle, not per person.
Tickets can be purchased online here for $25 for any day tickets or $20 for weekdays, or at the gate for $40 on weekdays or $45 on weekends.
Party buses and limos cost extra.
