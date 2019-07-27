DURHAM, CT (WFSB) - A magnitude 1.9 earthquake shook Durham and surrounding areas Saturday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey, or USGS.
The USGS reports the magnitude 1.9 earthquake happened 3 kilometers ENE of Durham. The small earthquake happened around 7:50 a.m.
Channel 3 viewers reported feeling a large explosion in Middletown. Middletown Police and Fire said residents reported an explosion. Crews responded to reports, and nobody was injured.
Click here for more information on the earthquake and to let the USGS know if you felt it.
