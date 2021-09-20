A mail carrier was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after he was stabbed.

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A mail carrier was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after he was stabbed.

Police said the stabbing happened just after 1:30 p.m. on West Morningside Street.

The male postal worker was stabbed in the shoulder and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

While police searched the area, a West Hartford K9 officer tracked down a suspect.

That person is being detained as the investigation continues.

There's no word on a motive at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

