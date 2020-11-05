HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – As votes continue to be counted across the country, it’s looking like mail-in ballots are playing a pivotal role in this election.
Looking at Wisconsin and Michigan, President Donald Trump had an early lead there, but Vice President Joe Biden overtook him once the absentee, mail-in ballot count started.
It’s now these ballots that are the source of lawsuits and controversy.
An estimated 64 million Americans cast their ballots via mail-ins this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I don’t like the mail-in ballot deal,” Trump said.
With the election close to being decided, it seems the mail-ins may be the reason Trump could lose, as he discussed early Wednesday morning.
“This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election, frankly we did win this election,” Trump said.
In reality, no winner has been declared as of Wednesday night and with so much controversy swirling around the mail-in voting, Channel 3 wanted to look closer.
Wesley Renfro, Quinnipiac University’s Associate Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, says he wasn’t surprised Democrats casted their votes via mail.
“There’s also been a lot of evidence that it was going to be Democrats utilizing this tool more so than Republicans, but of course, that’s related to the president’s own baseless claim that this type of voting is fraudulent or less than ideal,” Renfro said.
The president and some of his supporters are casting doubts on the counting process. Each state has its own approach, but Renfro says many share common methods.
“Signature matching, which is what often times states do when you vote in person, sometimes there needs to be a verification with the roll, making sure everything matches up before it can be mailed out to you,” Renfro said.
In his early morning speech, Trump said, “We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find any ballots at 4 o’clock in the morning and add them to the list.”
But Renfro says ballots still coming in overnight is actually common.
“This is labor intensive, it’s decentralized, it’s happened in many individual schools and churches and some town halls over the country, and it doesn’t strike me as odd or unusual that with twelve to twenty-four hours, some votes that people hadn’t necessarily show up and then be counted. That’s actually pretty par for the course,” Renfro said.
The president has filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Michigan, so this controversy over the ongoing ballot counting isn’t going away.
