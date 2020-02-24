GROTON, CT (WFSB) -- The Naval Submarine Base in Groton closed its main gate in response to a suspicious package that was found inside a vehicle on Monday afternoon.
Around 2 p.m., officials said the package was found in a vehicle near the Pass and I.D. Office, which is adjacent to the main gate.
Navy explosive ordinance specialists and state hazardous materials specialists responded to the scene.
It was later determined the package was not a threat and the base returned to normal operations.
Officials said base activities along Crystal Lake Road, including the base track and ball fields, had been evacuated during the investigation.
The USS Nautilus Submarine Force Library Museum had also been evacuated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.