ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) - Plans are in place for certain businesses across the state to reopen on Wednesday, including in the city of Ansonia.
According to officials, the city is working on a plan to close down Main Street to traffic in order for restaurants and businesses to spread out into the street to keep patrons and tables six feet apart.
The plan would need to be approved by the state of Connecticut.
Mayor Cassetti says that he is also working with Derby and Seymour officials on a preparing a plan for this new outdoor arrangement.
In addition to restaurants and businesses, Mayor Cassetti added that parks, river walks, and hiking trails will be back open on May 20 as well.
