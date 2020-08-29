EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Main Street in East Haven is back open following a crash Saturday morning.
East Haven Police Capt. Joseph Murgo says that the single-vehicle crash happened around 8:40 a.m. near the corner of Kimberly Avenue.
All of the occupants were treated on scene before being transported to Yale New Haven Hospital.
Capt. Murgo says that at least one person sustained serious injuries.
Main Street was closed between Kimberly Avenue and Pardee Place as officials continue to investigate.
Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area.
Anyone that may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact East Haven Police at 203-468-3820.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.