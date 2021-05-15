HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Main Street in Hartford is back open following a crash Saturday evening.
Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said the crash resulted in at least one fatality.
The name of the victim is not being released pending notification of the next of kin.
Main Street near Gardner Street was closed for an extended period of time while police investigated the crash.
Further details surrounding the crash weren't immediately available.
