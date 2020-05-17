ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) - Main Street in Ansonia will transform from a busy street into an outdoor oasis for diners.
Soon, the state will lift certain stay-at-home restrictions.
From retail to restaurants, businesses are preparing to reopen on May 20 after being closed for weeks.
For these restaurants, this is the jump start they needed.
The mayor of Ansonia knows it too.
Restaurants with outdoor dining will open Wednesday.
Come Saturday, that's when the city will shut down Main Street between Maple and Tremont Streets.
The shut down will go from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The first phase of reopening has been met unfavorably from some restaurants, especially for places without patios.
But Mayor David Cassetti jumped on the idea of extending, in some cases creating, outdoor dining after the governor relaxed local zoning rules.
"Right now, I talked to all the restaurants. They are struggling but they are going to stay afloat. If this continues for a few more months, they probably wouldn’t be able to be around," said Mayor Cassetti.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.