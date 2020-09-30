ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – Main Street (Route 99) in Rocky Hill is closed due to wires down across the roadway.
The road is closed between West Street and Dividend Road.
Police said it appears that wire were pulled down by a truck that has since left the area.
There is a detour in place for drivers to use Old Forge Road to Dividend Road to Route 99.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is being asked to contact police at 860-258-7640.
There is no word on when the road is expected to reopen.
