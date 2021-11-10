(WFSB) - It's surely not something a lobsterman finds every day.
Introducing Haddie, a cotton candy-colored lobster.
How rare is it to find a lobster like Haddie? One in a million to be exact.
That's according to Get Maine Lobster, the employer of the lobsterman, Bill, that made the unique find.
Officials with Get Maine Lobster said that the lobster was named after Bill's granddaughter, Haddie.
Due to how rare she is, the seafood company says they want to make sure Haddie lives the rest of her life in safety and comfort.
After numerous inquiries put in by various aquariums, Get Maine Lobster decided that the Seacoast Science Center in Rye, New Hampshire was the best fit for Haddie.
This wouldn't be the first time the two organizations partnered up.
Back in 2014, the Seacoast Science Center adopted a rare orange lobster that the seafood company had discovered.
"We know first-hand that Haddie will be given the best of care," Get Maine Lobster officials said in a statement.
