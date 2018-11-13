NORTH WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) – Police said a man who was headed to CT but was reported missing has been found safe.
Police were looking for 76-year-old Robert Wetherbee, who was last seen on Thursday in Maine.
Wetherbee was leaving his home in Maine on Thursday to come to North Windham, but never arrived.
On Wednesday around noon, police said he had been located.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.