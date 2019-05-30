WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- The grass has been looking overgrown at Northwood Cemetery in Windsor, and folks are wondering why it wasn’t being taken care of.
Channel 3 received a number of phone calls about the tall grass.
On Monday, a crew went to check it out and noticed names on gravestones were barely visibly through the overgrown weeds, and flowers were being overtaken by the grass.
After making a number of phone calls, it was learned that the city of Hartford maintains the grounds.
On Thursday, groundskeepers were seen mowing the grass and taking care of the weeds.
“I don’t know how often they cut the grass but every now and then it gets high,” said James Bostick, who visits the cemetery every Thursday.
A team leader from the city’s cemetery division, Juan Mendez, said the last time the grass was cut in the family section was about a month ago.
He said it’s because the area is swampy and very wet, making it hard to mow.
“We can’t put mowers on there because it’ll sink. For example, I’m a 200-pound guy. If I walk through there I’ll start sinking. These are the conditions we’re faced with year in and year out when we get a lot of rain and this is the rainy season,” Mendez said.
He added that the cemetery division staffing plays a role too.
There are only two full-time workers and a handful of part-timers, who take care of four cemeteries, six parks, and up to eight medians on the road. He adds that funerals always take priority.
“We have to wait for it to get dry enough, so we can mow these places,” Mendez said.
