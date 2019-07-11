HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - What's being described as a "major accident" is under investigation in Hamden.
Police said it happened on Dixwell Avenue near Benham Street Thursday afternoon.
They said the entire area is closed and advised drivers to use alternate routes.
A police chase from New Haven into Hamden resulted in a crash.
Investigators were seen removing a shot gun from the car involved in the chase.
