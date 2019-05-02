NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - What's being described as a "major announcement" is set to be made at the State Pier in New London on Thursday.
Stream it here.
Gov. Ned Lamont's office said he will join state and local officials, as well as representatives from the Connecticut Port Authority, Gateway, Ørsted and Eversource, for the announcement.
The announcement is said to pertain to the pier's future.
A previous "major announcement" about the pier from Lamont's office revealed a partnership between the City of New London and the Connecticut Port Authority. It was made on Jan. 30.
The partnership involved the city receiving 10 percent of the Port Authority's share of the revenue from the State Pier, among other perks.
