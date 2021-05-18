FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - The majority of Connecticut residents support legalized recreational marijuana and approve of the state's COVID-19 response, according a new poll.
Sacred Heart University in Fairfield said it polled 1,000 Connecticut residents between April 20 and April 26.
It asked about the state's handling of COVID-19, vaccine distribution, and legalized marijuana.
“As life and COVID-19-related policies during the pandemic change so quickly, we conducted this poll about a month after our previous survey in March to update how residents were feeling about COVID-19 communication, the governor’s performance and other items of general interest,” explained Lesley DeNardis, executive director of the Institute for Public Policy and director of Sacred Heart University’s master of public administration (MPA) program. “Residents also weighed in on the continuing debate about legalizing recreational marijuana and demonstrated empathy for the homeless, tenants and business owners as ‘pandemic fatigue’ continues to plague the state.”
Per the results, 55.7 percent approve of the way Lamont is addressing a plan for Connecticut residents and families, which was down from 59.3 percent in March. Plus, 53.5 percent approve of the way he is addressing a plan for businesses in the state, which was up from 52.7 percent in March.
More than three-fifths of Connecticut residents surveyed in April (63.9 percent vs. 65.7 percent in March) support the legalization of recreational marijuana in-state for use and possession by adults age 21 and older. However, they continue to express concerns about the impact on drivers: Forty-seven-point-eight percent of respondents think the legalization of marijuana would result in a significant increase in the number of individuals driving vehicles under the influence.
If marijuana were legalized, 61.6 percent of surveyed residents would support the erasure of criminal records for those previously convicted of recreational offenses/possession (consistent with 62.3 percent in March).
The margin for error was +/-3.02 percent at a 95 percent confidence level.
Check out the complete results of poll here.
