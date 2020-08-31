NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - It’s a big day in several Connecticut school districts as thousands of students are returning to the classroom.
The first day of school will look very different depending on where you live.
In Newington, most students will attend classes every day.
At least that’s the plan for right now.
Teachers, parents, and, of course, students may have a few first day jitters.
After all, the return to the classroom has been a long time coming and the classroom really is the key in Newington, because the plan, right now, is that the large majority of students will return to in-person learning, but things will look quite a bit different.
First and foremost, K-8 students will be split into groups, which have been labeled blue and gold, which will limit the amount of exposure each child has to other students.
With very few health related exceptions, everyone must wear masks all day other than during designated mask break periods, like lunch and gym class.
The hallways will be littered with signs reminding kids to social distance and then inside the classroom, desks have been spaced far apart and, in some cases, desk shields have been put into place.
Children will also sanitize their hands before every class and at the high school level, schedules have been tweaked so that students attend half of their classes every other day so they won’t have to spend time in more classrooms than necessary each day.
Even with all of these physical changes, Newington’s Superintendent, Maureen Brummett, admits that perhaps the biggest challenge students and educators face is dealing something you can’t always see, psychological problems, dealing with what could be a very difficult return to school, but Newington district leaders do have a plan to tackle that subject.
"Students will also see a more explicit effort to discuss with them their emotions and how that impacts their school day. Teachers have been trained to help them deal with their emotions and also, we’ve trained teachers to help teachers deal with their emotions, because this is an incredibly stressful time," stated Superintendent Brummett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.