HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Millions of people have joined the Buy Nothing Project, a hyperlocal gifting group.
The project is neighbors helping neighbors, no selling, no buying, just gifting.
Retired teacher Barbara Brezel wanted to make her special dip, but she was missing a key ingredient. Instead of rushing to the store, Brezel reached out to her local Buy Nothing Project Facebook group, and someone gifted her the limes.
People donate all kinds of items, from pots and pans, to new tubes of body cleanser.
Using Facebook, or the Buy Nothing App, people can post gifts or post requests.
The project is not just about saving money, its about gratitude, and reducing the impact on the environment.
"What really fuels our group is the gratitude. It just feels really special," said Carey.
Project member Sharon Harden said, “I’ve saved a lot, and I’ve saved people a lot of money. We’ve gifted a lot of more of the expensive stuff. We’ve gifted a pack-in-play. I have twins. So we’ve gifted a lot of the boys clothes.”
Most members keep a bin on their porch, for easy and simple exchanges.
The Buy Nothing Project started locally in Seattle back in 2013 and it has grown exponentially since.
Before the pandemic 2.5 million people made up its membership, and now that number has than more than doubled.
"We are now at 5.3 million participants in Buy Nothing Communities around the world. It’s a huge uptick," said Liesl Clark, Buy Nothing Co-founder.
Clark and Rebecca Rockefeller are the co-founders of The Buy Nothing Project. They say the growth was unexpected.
“I really think it’s partly because one of the lesson’s we’ve learned in this pandemic is that we depend on one another,” said Rockefeller.
