WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The sharing economy has now expanded into much bigger spaces.
In West Hartford, inside this home, is one large and empty basement.
“It's going to waste is really what it is,” said Chuck Pirrello.
Chuck owns the home.
He wanted to put this wasted space to better use.
“I live by myself. I really don't want to get a lot of clutter. I just don't have no need for it,” he said.
He put an ad on the Neighbor app just before the holidays.
The app and its website is a new way to list space, storage even parking, and get matched with a renter.
At the same time, it makes a little money.
“It's a great way to make some passive income,” Chuck said. “Stocks aren't doing well these days and prices are going up. Getting a little extra money in every month would be nice.”
Joseph Woodbury is the co-founder of the Neighbor app.
He says it really took off after many people lost their jobs in the pandemic.
“We had many people sign up over the pandemic that were able to list space in their home and make more money than they made from their stimulus checks,” Woodbury said.
It's another peer-to-peer related business. As many are looking for extra income, some just to pay the bills.
This sharing-space economy is just not limited to people.
Eyewitness News found out when you have a lot space, just like this farm here in Union, it certainly can come in handy for man's best friend.
Nancy Kapplan is renting out huge space, specifically for people traveling with dogs.
Her farm is just off Interstate 84.
“My husband is a disabled combat veteran and we were looking for some passive income and way to share this special space we have with other people,” Nancy said.
Kapplan put up an ad for her space on Sniff Spot.
It's an app/website that allows you to put your land or yard up for rent for owners in need of space for their dogs.
David Adams of Massachusetts came up with idea.
“People need money and Sniff Spot is free money. You already have land. You already have a yard. You could be making up $1500 or $2,000 sharing it,” Adams said.
Kapplan rents her space for $15 an hour.
“The passive income is good especially when you are on a limited income,” she said. “It's not a huge amount of money but it's enough for us to be able to take time and share something.”
Chuck’s 500-square-foot basement goes for $453 a month.
“I don't know if this will take off. I don't know if it’s something that's going to be viable for me, but it's certainly worth investigating,” Chuck said.
From basements to back yards, it's a whole new platform using unused space to help bring extra money, that for some is a really big bargain.
