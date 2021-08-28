NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The bridge on Chapel Street is closed until further notice following a, what was described as, malfunction. according to city officials.
Currently, the bridge, located between East and James Streets, is stuck in the 'open' position,
A contractor is working to identify the source of the problem.
“We’re taking steps to ensure city services are not interrupted while the bridge remains off-line. I’m confident in our city Engineering Department, and hopeful that we will be able to restore bridge operability as soon as is technically possible," said Mayor Justin Elicker.
“We’ve made the necessary adjustments to our deployment, including moving some assets to the other side of the river, in order to ensure response times are not negatively impacted,” New Haven Fire Chief John Alston stated.
The bridge will be closed for the remainder of the weekend, and could take longer to reopen the bridge depending on the severity of the issue.
