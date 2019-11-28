FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- The 15th annual Malibu Fitness Thanksgiving 5K was held in Farmington on Thursday morning.
The race started at 6:45 a.m. and was live on Channel 3 with Eyewitness News Meteorologist/Better Connecticut host Scot Haney.
Race donations benefit injured veterans, the Channel 3 Kids Camp, and various other local causes.
The first 400 people to register received complimentary t-shirts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.