HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The governor announced his professional plans once his final term comes to an end this January.
Gov. Dannel Malloy accepted the Rappaport Professorship with the Boston College Law School.
Malloy's office said he'll be a visiting professor starting in the spring 2019 semester.
“As an incoming undergraduate student with a serious learning disability, BC took a chance on me at the time,” Malloy told Boston College Law School Magazine. “I am forever grateful for their foresight to see the potential that I had and for supporting me in my academic success. Throughout my career, I have endeavored to also recognize potential in others and strived to help them achieve it. And now, I have the honor to give back at an institution and community that have given me so much.”
Malloy, who was born with dyslexia, received his BA and JD from Boston College.
At BC, the college said he'll offer a seminar and participate in lectures and panel discussions.
Malloy, a Democrat, announced in April 2017 that he would not seek a third term as Connecticut's governor.
Democrat Ned Lamont, Republican Bob Stefanowski and independent Oz Griebel are vying for the seat.
