HARTFORD (WFSB) - Governor Dannel Malloy's passion for criminal justice reform began decades ago - while he was on the other side of the system as a New York city prosecutor.
"I recognized the impacts on communities particularly along racial lines or poverty lines and I made a promise to myself back in the fall of 1980 that if I was given the chance I would change the system," Malloy said Thursday.
Today, he made his final address to the Criminal Justice Policy Advisory Commission - or CJPAC.
Under his leadership they vowed to cut off the school-to-prison pipeline and improve treatment of inmates.
Some argue Malloy's prison reform programs aren't working.
At a news conference earlier this year, senator Len Suzio told reporters the recidivism rate was nearly 96 percent.
"To me it's damning testimony that the early release program is a complete and utter failure and it's poorly named," Suzio said. "It doesn't reduce risk. It increases risk in our communities."
State Police report crime is at a 40 year low. They say arrests are down 41 percent from 2009.
But restoring confidence in the system remains a challenge..
"We still have racial disparities that we have to continue to address in an ongoing basis," Malloy said.
innocent people will die because of liberal "reform". if victims were allowed to sue the state every time one of these animals gets out early and harms someone it would stop fast.
