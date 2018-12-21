HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Gov. Dannel Malloy's office released the official portrait of him that will be on display at the Museum of Connecticut History.
An unveiling ceremony involving Malloy, his wife, Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman, family members and administration officials was held on Thursday.
The portrait is commissioned once a governor is about to complete their time in office.
It's a tradition that dates back to the early 1800s.
Since 1910, state officials said a collection has been on public display at the museum's Memorial Hall, which is inside of the State Library and Supreme Court building in Hartford.
It was painted by artist Chris Zhang, a resident of East Lyme.
Zhang was born in Shanghai, China and later immigrated to the United States. He works as a painter and teaches art in his hometown.
The portrait and other historical paintings can be seen at the museum, which is located on Capitol Avenue in Hartford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.